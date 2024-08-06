IHC summons Rawalpindi DIG as Bushra seeks detail of cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned DIG Operations Rawalpindi in personal capacity in a petition seeking cases details against PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi.

The court directed the police official to appear before it on August 7.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Bushra Bibi regarding the matter. During the proceeding, the court noted that it was also the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) that a person arrested in a case would be considered arrested in all cases registered against him. It couldn’t happen that if the accused is released or acquitted he would be arrested in another case, it remarked.

Petitioner’s Lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that his client has been included in cases related to the riots of May 9. It has been said in one case that the investigation is not started yet but the custody of the accused is required, he said. The lawyer said that all 11 cases against Bushra Bibi were related to May 9, incidents.

The court said that then let it summon the DIG Operations Rawalpindi to ask the status of these cases. The court adjourned the case till August 7.