FTO orders advisors to address complaints within 60 days

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has directed all advisors nationwide to address complaints of aggrieved taxpayers within 60 days of their filing. Speaking here on Sunday to an awareness session with various sectors of business community, he said the direction aims to ensure prompt and efficient handling of grievances, providing timely relief to taxpayers. The directive underscores the government’s commitment to delivering justice at the doorstep of aggrieved taxpayers, enhancing trust and transparency in the tax administration system.

By setting a strict 60-day deadline, he said it will expedite the process, preventing unnecessary delays that could burden taxpayers and undermine their confidence. This measure is part of broader efforts to streamline tax-related procedures, making the system more responsive and accessible. The emphasis on quick redress reflects a recognition of the challenges taxpayers face and a commitment to addressing their concerns with urgency and fairness.