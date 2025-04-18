Pakistan’s oil refinery strain impacts jet fuel supply for defence

Pakistan’s oil refinery capacity is under pressure, disrupting the supply of critical jet fuel needed for defence operations. A report indicates that local refineries are struggling to meet their commitments for essential petroleum products. This situation has raised concerns among defence organizations about the availability of JP-8 fuel, vital for military installations.

Sources from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) reveal that a key defence organization has requested action. They want the regulator to ensure that oil refineries fulfill their obligations for jet fuel supply. However, data shows that the six major refineries have failed to deliver the agreed amounts during the first nine months of the fiscal year.

Among these refineries, Attock Refinery Limited reported the highest supply at 85%. Parco followed with 70%, while Pakistan Refinery Limited managed 52%. In stark contrast, National Refinery, Byco, and Enar collectively supplied only 25% to 44% of what was required. Overall, supplies from all six refineries amounted to just 58% of the contractual obligations.

The shortfall in fuel supply has prompted both the government and Ogra to encourage refineries to meet their commitments. Refineries have pointed to issues like regulatory leniency on imports and law enforcement problems in certain regions. Additionally, an oversupply of diesel has further complicated the situation, affecting the production of essential jet fuel.