Government finalizes hajj arrangements for 89,000 pilgrims, says religious affairs minister

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, announced that the government has made excellent arrangements for Hajj pilgrims this year. He shared this information with reporters during his visit to the Haji Camp in Karachi. Yousuf inspected training sessions for the pilgrims and noted that ministry staff was present to guide them.

According to the minister, a total of 89,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj this year under the government scheme. He assured everyone that all necessary preparations had been completed. His team focused on providing maximum facilities to ensure a comfortable journey for all.

Yousuf mentioned that 21,600 pilgrims would depart from Karachi. The arrangements in Makkah and Aziziyah include high-quality accommodation with air conditioning. In addition, new agreements include added facilities like shelves and better transport options.

Each group of pilgrims will have a designated supervisor who can help resolve any issues. Earlier, Saudi authorities announced plans to create resting areas at various sites, enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience. This will ensure that pilgrims stay comfortable while performing their religious duties.