Pace Barka and DHA City Karachi sign landmark agreement

Shehryar Taseer and Shahbaz Taseer, have signed a landmark agreement between Pace Barka Properties Limited and DHA City Karachi for the development and management of numerous commercial and residential projects.

The agreement was signed at IPS, Dubai, with construction set to commence immediately. After successfully delivering projects in multiple cities across Pakistan, the company is now expanding its footprint in Karachi with this landmark collaboration, marking a significant step forward in delivering quality and innovation in real estate.