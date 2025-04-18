Anaya Bangar alleges harassment by cricketers during gender transition

Anaya Bangar, a transgender cricketer and daughter of former Indian player Sanjay Bangar, has spoken out about harassment she faced during her gender transition. In a revealing interview, she described receiving unsolicited nude photos and enduring verbal abuse from fellow cricketers. Her experiences shed light on the toxic culture within the sport.

Transitioning from Aryan to Anaya, she began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and advocates for greater inclusivity in cricket. Anaya highlighted the systemic challenges within the sport, stating, “Cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity.” While she received some support, the harassment she experienced made her journey even more difficult.

Anaya recounted a troubling encounter with a cricketer who harassed her publicly, only to later ask for personal photographs. She also shared a shocking interaction with a veteran cricketer who made inappropriate advances. Her candid revelations emphasize the urgent need for change and inclusivity in cricket.

As discussions about inclusivity grow, recent changes by organizations like the ICC and ECB have restricted transgender participation in women’s cricket. Anaya’s brave disclosures underscore the ongoing struggles of transgender individuals in sports and highlight the need to challenge the toxic elements embedded in cricket’s culture.