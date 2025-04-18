Chennai super kings add rising star Dewald Brevis to IPL squad

Chennai Super Kings have strengthened their squad by signing South Africa’s rising talent, Dewald Brevis, for IPL 2025. The franchise secured Brevis as a replacement for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh. This strategic move utilizes their available overseas slot.

Brevis is considered a major asset for the five-time IPL champions. He is known for his exciting playing style and versatility, drawing comparisons to the legendary AB de Villiers. His potential adds depth to the CSK lineup.

While Brevis has limited experience with the South African national team, he made a significant impact playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Additionally, he continues to showcase his skills in Major League Cricket and South Africa’s SA20 league.

With Brevis joining CSK, fans are excited about his contribution as the tournament reaches its critical phase. His dynamic batting could play a vital role in the team’s success during the remainder of the season.