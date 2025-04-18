Pakistan reaffirms strong commitment to SCO for regional trade and connectivity

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to constructive engagement within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He highlighted the importance of collaboration in areas like bilateral trade, transport, and regional connectivity. The SCO includes key nations such as China, India, Russia, and Iran, among others. This diverse group aims to foster mutual benefit for its members.

During a meeting with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Dar congratulated him on his new role. He assured Yermekbayev of Pakistan’s full support for the SCO Secretariat. Dar also praised the historical ties Pakistan shares with other SCO member states. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to promoting the SCO’s goals and the “Shanghai spirit.”

Furthermore, Dar noted the SCO’s potential to enhance regional peace and security. He also mentioned that the organization can drive economic growth in the member states. They discussed various priorities for advancing cooperation within the SCO, especially in transportation, energy security, and health.

In recent years, Pakistan has actively hosted multiple SCO events. Last year, it held the 23rd SCO summit in Islamabad, chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif. The summit focused on fostering connectivity and boosting trade between member nations. With a population of 3.5 billion and a GDP over $30 trillion, the SCO region offers significant trade opportunities. Pakistan and other SCO nations are working together to enhance bilateral trade relations.