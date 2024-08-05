A Ray of Hope for the Families of the Missing

The issue of missing persons is a global phenomenon and even countries like the US, UK and India are no exception to it. According to the media reports, 347,000 cases of missing persons were reported in India, 1 lac and 93 thousand in the US while 2 lacs and 41 thousand cases were filed in the UK. The total number of missing persons is significantly higher in these countries than in Pakistan. However, unfortunately, this issue is being unnecessarily projected in Pakistan by the inimical forces to further their agenda.

To address the issue of missing persons, the government of Pakistan has established a commission. According to the commission report, the total number of cases received until June 30 was 10,285. Out of this, 8,015 cases have been disposed of so far. The report further added that 2,270 cases were left while 4,514 persons were returned to their homes. It is pertinent to mention that the issue of missing persons is not specific to any province. As per the available data, 1823 cases were reported in the province of Sindh with 1645 resolved and the remaining under process. In KP, 2231 cases have been resolved out of 3548, whereas in Balochistan, 2798 cases were registered with 2623 addressed so far.

The issue of missing persons is very complex and needs to be seen in the context that Pakistan remained a frontline state in the fight against terrorism for the past four decades, and the circumstances in neighboring countries have further exacerbated internal challenges. In the fight against terrorism, the people of Pakistan and its brave security forces have paid a very heavy price in terms of precious lives and economy both. Pakistan, as a responsible country, played its role but unfortunately did not receive the support of its allies and neighboring countries in maintaining peace and stability. As if this was not enough, the negative role of India in orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan further aggravated the complexities.

In its effort to lessen the burden of aggrieved families, the government has announced a compensation package named National Consensus and Legal Resolution (NCLR). This step is a manifestation of the government’s resolve and commitment towards issues concerning its masses. Under this programme, an amount of 50 lakh rupees for the families of missing persons has been approved. This announcement was made during a press conference by the Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar. Addressing the issue of missing persons, which has plagued the country for years, he attributed the problem to the aftermath of the Afghan war and the subsequent rise of terrorism. The Law Minister also highlighted that the global powers are also responsible for the country’s current predicament as they created this mess of terrorism and then left the region at the mercy of terrorists.

In the prevailing situation, the announcement of the package is a good omen that needs to be appreciated. No doubt there is no price for human life, but the approval of relief packages for victim families show a sense of responsibility and resolve on the part of the government towards mitigating their suffering. It is also the responsibility of every Pakistani belonging to all walks of life to strongly reject propaganda and play their role in strengthening the efforts of the government for the progress and prosperity of the homeland.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.