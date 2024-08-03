Film screening about Pakistani and Kashmiri culture to take place at town hall

Rochdale Town Hall is set to host the grand finale of a locally produced film, showcasing the talents of the community.

The film, titled Miki Kharo Kashmir, aims to raise awareness of Pakistani and Kashmiri culture, languages, and heritage.

This low-budget British independent feature was filmed on an iPhone 12 in Rochdale during the spring of 2023.

Developed in consultation with local groups, the movie features actors Shahzada Ghafar, Shahnaz Khan, Sonia Khan and Zafar Iqbal. The screening, scheduled for 16 August at 7.30 pm, not only offers a glimpse into the vibrant cultures but also provides an opportunity to experience the historic Rochdale Town Hall.

The event is organised by Kashmiri Productions in partnership with Rochdale Town Hall, led by Zafar Iqbal and Victoria Hilton.

Victoria Hilton, who has been following the national journey of Miki Kharo Kashmir, contacted Kashmiri Productions about a potential town hall screening. “She and the town hall team are very keen to promote diversity,” Iqbal said.

“They have already done an awesome job since the town hall reopened. The Kashmiri Productions team are huge fans of Rochdale Town Hall and we are all excited to showcase our creation to mixed communities on 16 August.

“Miki Kharo Kashmir is the first British Pahari-Pothohari independent feature film and it has become a national love interest, winning awards and putting Rochdale and Kashmir on the map.

“We have taken this historical movie to different cities and towns to entertain, raise awareness, build bridges and meet different communities. And now it’s coming back for a hometown showdown for the grand finale at Rochdale Town Hall.

“The town hall is very close to my heart, so my team and I are looking forward to the screening.”

He added: “We would like to thank the management team of Rochdale Town Hall and Victoria Hilton, heritage engagement manager, for their partnership in this event.

“This film will be accompanied by another film, ‘England, Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir’.

“The aim of both movies is to entertain and showcase the beauty of Pakistan and Kashmir. We would like to thank the cast, crew, steering groups, media, Rochdale Town Hall, cinemas, supporters, volunteers, families and friends for everything.”

Victoria Hilton also expressed her excitement: “I learnt about this incredible production through the media and was very interested in speaking with Zafar about a potential film show at the town hall for mixed communities.

“We have been organising the town hall screening for the last few months and it’s good to see the partnership with Kashmiri Productions growing. We are excited to bring Miki Kharo Kashmir to the town hall for the diverse communities of Rochdale.

“It’s a community event, so admission is free for both films. Come with your kids, families and friends. Both films are suitable for all. “The films are in Urdu, Pahari and Punjabi languages without English subtitles. “It’s a first-come, first-served policy, so we look forward to welcoming you all at the new Rochdale Town Hall on Friday 16 August, at 7.30 pm.”