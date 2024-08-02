GYM creating awareness about the effects of climate change: Rana Mashhood

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) on Thursday said that the Green Youth Movement (GYM) is an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program that created awareness about the effects of climate change.

Addressing the ‘Driving the Change: The Dynamic Role of Pakistan’s Youth and Civil Society in Climate Resilience,’ ceremony at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies, he said that out of 268 universities in Pakistan, the PMYP had established GYM clubs in 137 public sector universities of Pakistan which would be spread to all universities, colleges and schools to sensitize youth.

Rana Mashhood, in his keynote address, emphasized the pivotal role that young people play in addressing the global challenge of climate change.

He said that the time has come for Pakistan to stand to combat the challenge of climate change in collaboration with the active participation of youth.

The Chairman PMYP added that the government was educating the youth to create awareness in their localities and advocate for it.

Rana said that Pakistan produces less than 1 per cent of the world’s carbon footprint and is suffering the biggest consequences of climate change. He urged the world climate change organisations, “We don’t need any aid but we need you to address your house in order.”

The Chairman PMYP informed that Commonwealth Secretary General RT Patricia Scotland in a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would announce initiatives in this regard.

the National Volunteer Core to meet the challenges of risk management including rains, earthquakes, floods and others.

Mashhood said that PMYP had taken various initiatives in the fields of education, technical education, arts and culture, sports, science, math, innovation awards, the Prime Minister Youth loan programme, and others to empower youth.

He urged the Youth to visit the PMYP portal for information as supporting young people and ensuring their inclusion in the policy-making process to combat climate change is not just a matter of importance; it is an absolute necessity.

The innovative ideas and unique perspectives that the youth bring to the table are crucial components in the development of effective and inclusive climate policies.

The involvement of young people ensures that these policies are forward-thinking and comprehensive, taking into account the long-term impacts and diverse needs of all communities.

“By harnessing the creativity, energy, and commitment of the youth, we can drive meaningful change and create a legacy of sustainability for future generations,” he added.