Canadian Sikhs in Calgary confront India’s transnational repression with Khalistan Referendum voting

CALGARY, CANADA: Thousands of Sikhs queued at the Calgary’s iconic Municipal Plaza – opposite the local United States diplomatic mission – to take part in the Khalistan Referendum voting for the creation of an independent state of Khalistan for the Sikh nation.

Organsied by the pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, the voting has been organised in Calgary to seek opinion of Sikhs of Canada’s Alberta province on the creation of an independent state for Sikhs. An estimated one million Sikhs now live in Canada and nearly 100,000 live in Calgary.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s family was the first to cast their votes, surrounded by prominent Khalistan figures.

The SFJ leader announced that Calgary voting is dedicated to the nine Canadia national Sikhs assassinated by India for their supports for Khalistan. Those Canadian Sikhs are: Shaheed Lakhbir Singh Rode, Shaheed Bhupinder Singh Kooner, Shaheed Harjinder Singh Para, Shaheed Talwinder Singh Parmar, Shaheed Surinder Singh Shinder Commando, Shaheed Balbir Singh Khaira, Shaheed Jathedar Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Shaheed Mohinder Singh Kooner and Shaheed Surinder Singh Ravi.

At the start of the voting with Sikh prayers led by the local Sikh religious figures from Gurdawara Dashmesh Culture Centre, thousands formed long queues to cast their votes for the process that will last for the full day. Men, women, youth, children and elderly have gathered in the town from across the province to cast their votes for the non-binding referendum which is aimed at seeking opinion of Sikhs from around the world, before presenting the final results to the United Nations.

Sikhs who gathered outside the city hall were carrying flags of Khalistan. The road outside has been decorated with large posters of Sikhs who embraced martyrdom for the Sikh causes – and are revered by the Sikhs across the world.

Veteran Khalistani leaders and President of the Council of Khalistan Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu said at the start of the voting that Sikhs in Calgary will set a new record by exercising their democratic right for Khalistan and to send a message to the world that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to assassinate Sikhs in the western countries is unacceptable as its transnational terrorism and oppression which warrants global sanctions against the state of India.

All the phases of voting in Khalistan Referendum is being held under the guidance and supervision of panel of non-aligned direct democracy experts from the Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC). The whole voting process from registration to supervision of ballot boxes and sealing of the ballots at the end of voting day is conducted by Commission’s approved third party staff to maintain the highest level of transparency. The PRC is conducting the voting on the question of “Should Indian Governed Punjab Be An Independent Country?” with two options of “Yes” and No”.

Veteran Khalistan leader links Modi’s threats against Sikhs to India’s transnational terrorism

In an interview here ahead of the Khalistan Referendum voting on Sunday at the Municipal Plaza, the US-based physician said the Modi regime is desperate after seeing tens of thousands of Sikhs actively campaigning to form their homeland called Khalistan. He pointed out that evidence from Indian intelligence RAW’s death squad operator Nikhil Gupta and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, combined with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s false terrorism allegations and threats against Sikhs, reveals India’s role in transnational terrorism against Sikhs.

Gupta is currently in the US custody, after extradition from Czech Republic, awaiting trial for hiring assassins to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, who has been active in the Khalistan campaign for nearly 50 years, added that despite Indian pressure, both the Canadian govt and the United States remain committed to democratic principles and aware about India’s intentions about Sikhs.

When asked about Indian involvement in transnational terrorism, which India denies, Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, repeatedly and falsely publicly, accused Sikhs of terrorism and boasts about targeting pro-Khalistan Sikh leaders wherever they reside, especially during the last election campaign where he vowed to kill Sikhs everywhere in the world in order to garner right-wing Hindutva base support.

Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu said the Indian government has set a bounty for revealing the whereabouts of pro-Khalistan leaders. This threatening rhetoric is being used in public gatherings and even in Parliament, with vows to target pro-Khalistan leaders. “Sikhs are not hiding anywhere. They campaign freely, yet India put a bounty on the head of SFJ Canada chapter leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Pannun and dozens more in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia in open defiance of international law. India did so to tell the world it’s a rogue state that believes in transnational terrorism. The problem for India is that Sikhs are peaceful, democratic and remain unafraid and unfazed by Indian terror attempts. We are aware that India is plotting further assassinations of Sikhs but will not be cowed at any cost till the creation of Khalistan.”

When questioned about any reluctance from Canada and the United States to support Sikhs under Indian pressure, he stated that India has tried to coerce the US, Canada, and the UK into cancelling Khalistan Referendum venues and sought terror charges and cases against Sikhs under the western laws. “Despite these attempts, the UK and the US have upheld their commitment to democracy and free speech, unlike India, which he criticized as a false democracy and a fascist regime that suppresses fundamental rights. These countries cannot do anything against Khalistani Sikhs because they are law-abiding and democratic. Everyone knows there is no value of India calling someone a terrorist.”

Sandhu mentioned that thousands of Sikhs are eager to participate in the referendum being held in Calgary on July 28, as they want to contribute to the freedom struggle for Khalistan. He said that the passion among Sikhs for their separate homeland, Khalistan, is palpable and they will participate in the referendum in Calgary in record numbers. “Sikh participation in the ensuing referendum will break the previous records,” he said.

He said the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has united the Sikh nation, which is convinced of the need for freedom due to brutal treatment and threats of extrajudicial killings from the Indian government.

When asked about India’s efforts to eliminate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organization, he explained that India aims to suppress the Sikh nation, hinder the referendum, recruit Sikh youth into the Indian army for potential conflict with China or Pakistan, and maintain control over Punjab’s natural resources.

He said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a shrewd leader leading the Khalistan movement and India is attempting to assassinate him to severely impact the freedom movement, as they view him as the key to the referendum’s success. “Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has his fingers on the pulse of the Sikh nation, he knows what Sikhs think, wish for and aspire. His actions are inspired by the Sikh wishes and the teachings of Sikh gurus who guided us for a separate homeland for Sikhs. Can you imagine how India tried to kill him through its agent Nikhil Gupta. The case against Gupta is strong and damning, with American investigative agencies having conducted a thorough and systematic inquiry backed by solid evidence.

The Mayor of Calgary has said that the city council cannot stop Khalistan Referendum voting from going ahead on Sunday 28th of July after objections by the Indian govt that the group organising it is banned in India and therefore shouldn’t get permission to go ahead with the gathering that is set to attract thousands of pro-Khalistan Sikhs.

In an interview, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she doesn’t see the Khalistan voting as an issue as those involved are carrying out a legitimate, democratic exercise and it’s not for her office to sanction lawful events. She said: “The public is able to gather at the Municipal Plaza at any time. They can do what they wish to.”

The Khalistan Referendum voting campaign is being organised under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) which will announce the results when all phases are completed. The voting started on October 31, 2021 from London UK and has so far been held in several countries and cities across the UK; Geneva Switzerland; Rome and Milan (Italy); Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney; American city of San Francisco and Sacramanto; Canadian cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Malton (Ontario), Surrey Vancouver (British Columbia) and now Calgary.