Aina Asif: “Mental health needs treatment, not just prayers”

Rising actress Aina Asif, along with her co-stars Samar Jafri and Abu Alhassan, recently discussed mental health in a morning show. They emphasized that every illness can be treated, but mental health issues often receive insufficient attention. Aina expressed concern that some therapists suggest prayer instead of providing proper treatment for conditions like depression.

During the show, the young actors highlighted how the new generation faces more mental health challenges. They believe this is due to increased awareness of their issues. For instance, Aina mentioned that students experience anxiety during exams, indicating that modern pressures contribute to mental health struggles.

Moreover, Aina and her co-stars stressed the importance of seeking help from psychologists or therapists. They argued that therapy offers invaluable support, urging young people and their parents to take mental health seriously. Aina pointed out that while prayer brings comfort, it should not replace professional treatment.

Abu Alhassan further supported this idea, asserting that illnesses require appropriate care, just like mental health issues. He noted that Islam encourages treatment, and it is essential to address mental health adequately. The young actors’ message resonated with audiences, as many agreed on the need for both prayer and professional help to achieve true well-being.