Islamabad vs. Multan PSL match delayed due to weather conditions

The highly anticipated PSL match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Multan Sultans (MUL) has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Rawalpindi. The encounter, scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, faced interruptions as inclement weather rolled in, with black clouds looming over the venue.

Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, has demonstrated strong form, winning two consecutive matches. In contrast, Multan Sultans started their PSL 2025 campaign with a tough loss against Karachi Kings, who chased down a huge target, thanks in part to a brilliant hundred from James Vince.

Currently, the pitch is completely covered, and rain has already begun falling in Islamabad, which is close to Rawalpindi. According to AccuWeather, there is a 42 percent chance of rain, with cloud cover expected to reach 70 percent this afternoon. With rain likely to delay the match, fans remain hopeful for a change in conditions as the day progresses.

Despite the grim forecast, AccuWeather predicts only a 1 percent chance of precipitation later this evening. However, Rawalpindi’s poor drainage system may necessitate multiple inspections of the outfield before officials can decide whether to proceed with the match. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates as the teams prepare to take the field.