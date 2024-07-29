KP govt writes to PHC CJ for judicial probe into May 9 riots

Peshawar-High-Court-(PHC)The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has formally requested a judicial inquiry into the May 9 incidents by writing a letter to Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

According to media reports, K-P Law Minister Aftab Alam confirmed that the letter, concerning the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 events, was dispatched by the provincial government’s Establishment and Administration Department.

Alam further stated that the CJ will announce the names for the commission, with a judge from PHC set to head it.

This decision follows the K-P Cabinet’s approval of a judicial inquiry into the May 9 events, emphasizing the need to identify the main perpetrators involved.

Yesterday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) noted that there is no audio or video evidence available on record to prove that former prime minister Imran Khan was behind the attacks on the state installation on May 9.

In its 5-page written order, the LHC noted that under the Constitution, no illegal restrictions can be placed on anyone’s freedom. It said there are higher court rulings regarding physical remand, adding that before remanding a person to custody the judicial magistrate must review the charges.

If a case is not established, the verdict said, the judge can discharge the case.