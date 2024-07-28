No one can become revolutionary leader with judiciary’s help: Azma

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Azma Bokhari said on Sunday that no one could become revolutionary leaders like Che Guevara and Nelson Mandela by using the judicial shoulders. In a statement issued here, she said the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government’s letter to the Peshawar High Court to form a judicial commission on May-9 incidents was a failed attempt to hide under the judicial hammer. She said judicial commissions were always formed on hidden and unexplained matters. There were videos, photos and audios of the May-9 violence, adding that the incident was a conspiracy against the country. The information minister said the truth had become crystal clear as all characters of the rebellion including its facilitators and masterminds had been exposed now.