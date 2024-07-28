Rise of Islamophobia in India

Post-election assaults on the Muslims in India reflect another worrisome dimension of Islamophobia.

Five Muslim men were killed in different incidents in Chhattisgarh, UP and Gujarat. In Madhya Pradesh, eleven houses of poor Muslims were demolished based on fabricated allegations of cow slaughter.

There were similar incidents in Delhi, where residents were forced to flee following the recovery of parts of slaughtered cows.

Numerous incidents of a similar nature were also reported from other parts of India. The recent surge of violence against Muslims in India is viewed as an outcome of the BJP’s post-election frustration.

This point was not only raised by the affected Muslim community rather openly endorsed by the Communist Party of India (CPI) as well. After concluding a meeting of the central committee, CPI said “Such sharpening of communal assaults following the reversals suffered by the BJP highlights the fact that the Hindutva communal forces are intensifying their attempts at polarization with a renewed vengeance.”

The transformation of the largest democracy in a religiously driven extremist state is attributed in entirety to PM Narinder Modi. Though, Modi has managed to secure a third term in the PM office but failed to win more than 400 seats. ‘Ab ki Baar 400 Paar’ was not only a populist election campaign slogan but also a symbol of well-thought-out ideology. BJP, being the political arm of RSS, is pursuing a manifesto to convert India into a ‘Hindu Rashter’. Contrary to this Hindutva-driven manifesto, constitutionally India happens to be a secular democratic state.

Anti-Muslim venom has visibly seeped into state institutions of India.

Despite ruling India for two consecutive terms stretched over ten years, the BJP could not alter the secular status of the country due to the lack of the requisite majority needed for a fundamental constitutional amendment. BJP was eying upon more than 400 seats primarily to proceed with the agenda of transforming India into a ‘Hindu Rashter’ through a constitutional amendment. Before the election, Narinder Modi was quite confident about perceived victory and never thought of falling much short of 400 seats.

Unexpected happened and the BJP had to strive hard to make a government while quitting the idea of constitutional amendment. The track record of BJP, RSS and Narinder Modi dictates that deficiency of requisite numbers in parliament would not be very effective in hindering the march of Hindutva flagbearers towards the ultimate destination ie the transformation of India into a Hindu Rashter.

The rise of Modi in the national politics of India is primarily attributed to the violent pursuit of venomous anti-Muslim policies. The brutal Gujrat riots of 2002 under his watch earned a dark stigma for India as well as for the BJP. Modi was titled ‘Butcher of Gujrat’ due to the controversial role in the massacre of the Muslims which could only take place with the obvious support of state machinery.

The merciless anti-Muslim massacre led to more than 1000 deaths; 223 disappearances and 2500 injury cases. Heinous crimes against the Muslim community during the Gujrat riots were used as a springboard by the then CM Narinder Modi to pave the way to the PM house.

Thereafter, the ruling party BJP never looked back and continued rapid acceleration on the path of anti-Muslim extremism. Marginalization of religious minorities in general and Muslims in particular has become a political trademark of the BJP. The Muslims have been forced to live in a constant state of fear and harassment.

The level of religious hatred against Muslims can be assessed with the countless episodes of persistent demonization of the entire community as terrorists or traitors in movies and TV serials.

A religiously motivated fanatic cadre of RSS is in a constant state of war with the Muslims. Over some time, this extremist cadre of RSS has started cementing a fabricated mindset considering themselves the victims of the Muslim invaders and infiltrators.

As staunch believers of Hindu racial supremacy, top priests belonging to the Brahman cadre consider the Muslims as impure creatures due to their willful acceptance of Islam centuries back. Sanitization or religious cleanliness of the Muslim community remains an unfulfilled belief of the RSS ideologues. Ironically, RSS and its political wing BJP are strong advocates of forced religious conversions of Muslims.

For this purpose, RSS affiliates are pursuing a forced conversion drive titled ‘Ghar Wapsi’. BJP activists, who are mostly affiliates of RSS, were found indulged in forcing the oppressed Muslims to convert to the Hindu religion.

All such discriminatory moves against Muslims were orchestrated with the full support of the BJP governments in various states and centre. Marginalization of Muslims has become a heinous norm during the past ten years of rule of the BJP. It will not be an exaggeration that Modi has made India the biggest hub of Islamophobia in the world. Anti-Muslim venom has visibly seeped into state institutions of India.

BJP’s Political journey of hatred, which began with the demolition of the Babri Mosque, has reached a vertex with state-sponsored mob lynchings, Hijab ban, forced conversions, and demolition of mosques, shrines and Muslim properties.

Post-election anti-Muslim violence is an alarming extension of the hateful political agenda of the BJP which poses a serious threat to all minorities and the secular outlook of India.

