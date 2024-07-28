‘A level’ mathematics paper cancelled due to leak, says CIE

Cambridge International Education (CIE) has announced that it has cancelled the leaked AS Level Mathematics paper and will not be marking students on it, The News reported on Saturday.

Students will receive marks on the basis of those obtained in the second paper of AS Level Mathematics and performance in other exams, read a statement issued by the CIE.

The development comes as on May 2, the AS-Level Mathematics paper was leaked on social media, especially on Facebook. The paper leak had left students in a precarious situation, wondering if the paper would be cancelled and potentially affect their marks.

“We are looking into concerns raised about a potential paper leakage on 02 May 2024 for AS Level Mathematics 9709 Paper 12. This is being investigated, and Cambridge and the British Council are in close communication,” the CIE had said reacting to the development back then.

Expressing concerns over the paper leak, the CIE UK had said that the students will be marked fairly so that no one suffers any loss. Now, in an email addressed to heads of schools, the Cambridge administration has said that after reviewing evidence from multiple sources it has concluded that the specific paper was seen by a significant number of students in Pakistan before the start of the exam.

“Our priority is to make sure we are fair to the majority of students who did not cheat. That means making sure those who cheated receive no advantage so that students applying to university compete on an equal basis.

“We have reviewed evidence from multiple sources and concluded that this specific paper was seen by a significant number of students in Pakistan before the start of the exam,” said the CIE.