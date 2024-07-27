38 terrorists arrested in Punjab this month: CTD

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 38 terrorists this month in intelligence-based operations in various cities of Punjab. According to a CTD spokesman, the operation was conducted in Lahore, Rahimyar Khan, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Jhang, Sargodha, Khanewal, Wahari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and other areas. Officials said that a military trainee of TTP was arrested from Lodhran and an important commander of Daesh from Bahawalpur, while explosives, hand grenades, detonators, safety fuse wire, bullets and weapons were seized from them. Mobile phones and cash were also recovered.

According to the spokesman, the terrorists have been identified as Faheem, Waheed, Saud, Tahir, Bacha, Shahid, Rehman Gul, Sher Jan, Umar Ayaz, Subhan etc.