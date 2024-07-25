PM defends tough decisions to save country from default

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sherif said that the incumbent government had to make tough decisions to revive the economy and save the country from falling into default at the cost of their politics.

The prime minister passed these remarks while talking to members of the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies on Thursday who called on at the PM House. PM Shehbaz said the government is converting agricultural tubewells to solar energy across the country which he said would help develop the agriculture sector, increase the cultivation land, and save billions of dollars in terms of imported fuel.

He said that recently, the government has announced big relief in electricity bills for poor and middle-class people. The prime minister also announced the formation of a committee, chaired by the Deputy PM, to find sustainable solutions to the problems faced by the elected representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PM Shehbaz assured the lawmakers that the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the merged districts, is the top priority of the government.

Assuring the provision of standard health and education facilities in the merged districts, the prime minister said the government would establish Danish Schools in the area to provide international standard quality education to the local students.

The prime minister also emphasised the need to stop electricity theft, promote solar energy, and provide relief to the poor and middle class.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment that Pakistan would continue to lend its full support to Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in enhancing intra-regional trade among ECO countries as well as on the ECO reforms agenda.

He was talking to Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Amb. Khusrav Noziri who called on him at the PM House.

He highlighted the significance of “ECO Vision 2025”, signed during the 2017 ECO Summit in Islamabad under then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as an important document for the ECO.

The outgoing Secretary General apprised the Prime Minister about ECO’s initiatives and activities as well as his reform agenda to revitalize ECO during his tenure.

The prime minister appreciated the Secretary General’s efforts and contributions to promote ECO as a regional platform for cooperation and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

He noted with pleasure that Amb. Noziri was a graduate of Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy. The prime minister also conveyed his warm wishes for President Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan.

The prime minister also stated that Pakistan was proud that the incoming Secretary General of ECO would be Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan.

The Secretary General conveyed his gratitude for Pakistan’s consistent support to him during his tenure as Secretary General ECO.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive strategy with respect to provision of employment opportunities to the youth of the country on equal basis.