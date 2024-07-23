CM seeks proposals to set up bone marrow transplant center

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 5th meeting of Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development (SCCFD) here on Tuesday.

The CM directed the authorities to review establishment of a Bone Marrow Transplant Center in Punjab. She approved increase in financial powers of Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner, and Revenue Secretaries, and also gave a go-ahead to recruit against vacant posts in Health Information and Service Delivery Unit and Punjab Transport Company, besides the recruitment of Entomologist and Assistant Entomologist across Punjab.

The Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development (SCCFD) gave approval to architecture allowance for the employees of Punjab Architecture Department, besides approving increase in commission allowance for PPSC employees.

The SCCFD approved the purchase of bikes for Model Bazar Home Delivery Project riders, and granted one year extension to contract with Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) for the management and operation of Regional Blood Centres of Multan and Bahawalpur.

It approved increase in grant for Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, besides approving to change the name of Government Public Library Roshan Bhila Kasur to Javed Mahmood Public Library Roshan Bhila.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman attended the meeting. Chairman P&D, SMBR, Secretaries and other officers concerned were also present.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed district administration and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to reach the field and take immediate steps to drain out rainwater in all cities including Lahore.

She said that continuous work should be done for the drainage of rainwater from roads and low-lying areas, adding that after rain, water should not be seen in the streets and markets.

The CM said traffic police should clear roads at the earliest to avoid traffic jams. All necessary steps should be taken to manage traffic in Lahore and other cities. She directed traffic wardens to actively perform duties in the field to facilitate citizens.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that administration and residents should be active and all resources should be used for the drainage of rainwater, adding that timely transfer of people from low-lying areas to safe places should be ensured. She underscored that people of low-lying areas should be warned about evacuation in advance.

The CM said officers concerned are present in the field and safety of life and property of citizens would be ensured at all cost. She directed to ensure implementation of orders and SOPs issued by PDMA. Rainwater should not stand on roads for long, she warned.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistani students for winning silver and bronze medals in the 65th International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) 2024.

In her felicitation message, the CM said that with dedication and determination, great heights can be achieved. Silver and bonze medals at the 65th International Mathematics Olympiad reflect extraordinary talent of Pakistani mathematicians, she maintained.

She said that Razi Hasan Mansoor and Mohammad Ahmed Bhatti presented a positive image of Pakistan. “We are proud of the outstanding achievement of the Pakistani youth in the 65th IMO 2024, in which 609 students from 108 countries across the globe participated. We also pay homage to the teachers, Prof. Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Dr. Hani Shakir, who have trained these students,” she added.

The CM assured that the Punjab government is continuously investing in education to develop skills of the youth.