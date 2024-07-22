Pakistan, Kuwait agree to promote bilateral trade

Pakistan and Kuwait on Monday agreed for further promoting friendly and bilateral trade relations between the two countries by moving forward in a more integrated manner, besides enhancing business to business and government cooperation.

The consensus to this regard was evolved in a meeting between Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan and Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Abdul Rehman Jay. Al-Mutiari, said a press release.

The meeting discussed various proposals regarding the promotion of trade activities from Kuwait and expressed his willingness to cooperate for various projects on the basis of “Business to Business” and “Government to Government”. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he wanted progress for investment from Kuwait to Pakistan for which substantial results could be obtained, especially from the private sector.

Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan, Abdul Rehman Jay. Al-Mutiari assured the minister that his government would provide all possible support in the strengthening of Pakistan’s economy and projects of mutual cooperation. He further said that the Kuwait was keen to further strengthen the brotherly relations with Pakistan and the contracts signed in the recent past by Kuwaiti institutions would be finalized within the given time frame. The Ambassador of Kuwait, while appreciating Abdul Aleem Khan’s recent visit to Kuwait, said that his presence in Kuwait helped more development of bilateral relations between Kuwait and Pakistan and promotion of mutual trade which would continue in the coming days as well.