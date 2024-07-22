‘Theft of nuclear material in India exposes poor safety’

Chairman Tehreek Jawaan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Gul, in his statement, about the theft of nuclear arsenal and the equipment used in it and depleted uranium from the nuclear plant in the city of Mumbai, India, said that the nuclear arsenal and the theft of equipment and depleted uranium is a question mark on the security of the Indian arsenal and the command and control system. He said that the theft of radioactive materials and equipment in India in recent days and the theft from the Daba nuclear weapon system in Mumbai is question mark on calmness of International energy commission (IEC) and western nations.

He said according to the Indian media 5 persons were arrested on the charge of possessing the device. He said that the device was a radiography camera recovered from the house of former Income Tax Commissioner Suman. They came to buy radiation devices. At the time of arrest, these persons were caught buying and selling radioactive devices. He said that on the radiography camera seized from the flat, the board of radio isotope technology was written on it. GUL said that according to the Indian media, a black box was also found there, which shows the presence of radiation. IEC and European

Media eyes are closed because India is an open enemy of Pakistan, an Islamic country. If terrorism is carried out in Pakistan with the help of these devices, then the responsibility lies with the Western countries and the International Atomic Energy Commission, which is not taking any action against India despite the fact that many radiation devices have been stolen many times.