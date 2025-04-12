Babar Azam matches unwanted duck record in PSL history

Babar Azam, captain of Peshawar Zalmi, recorded another duck in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10. He was dismissed without scoring by Mohammad Amir during a match against Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi Stadium.

With this dismissal, Babar has now equalled Kamran Akmal’s record for most ducks by a Zalmi batter in PSL history. He has also moved past Shaheen Afridi on the overall list of players with the most ducks in the league.

Currently, Imad Wasim holds the top spot with 12 ducks, followed by Wahab Riaz with 10. Babar’s growing list of scoreless innings has now placed him among the top duck-scorers in PSL.

As the tournament continues, Babar’s performance will be under pressure. Zalmi will need strong leadership and runs from their captain to bounce back.