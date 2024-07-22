SC moved for restoration of election tribunals

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal czar Salman Akram Raja on Monday moved the apex court for the restoration of the election tribunals. Raja has filed an application to review the SC’s July 4 judgment. According to the petition, the applicant said that the Supreme Court had the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult with the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice for the appointment of judges to look into the applications of rigging, pointing that the SC had not issued any guidelines in its July 4 verdict. Raja further said in the application that the LHC judges were right in the appointment of judges which must have been accepted by the ECP instead of raising objections over it. Evaluating the SC’s decision of overruling the LHC judgment, Raja said that the apex court had not suspended the judges appointed to weigh-in on electoral rigging, adding that the ECP didn’t have the right to oppose the LHC judgment. “Only LHC can decide the jurisdiction of the judges of election tribunals of Punjab,” he added.