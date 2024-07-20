BISE Sargodha BoG approves budget

The Board of Governors (BOG) of the BISE Sargodha has approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

A BOG meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Commissioner and BISE Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti. Additional Secretary Boards Higher Education, Nauman Jamil, and Secretary Abu Hassan Naqvi along with other members attended the meeting.

Secretary Abu Hassan Naqvi, while presenting the budget, said that the estimated expenditure for the year had been estimated at Rs 1.8 billion. Over Rs 546 million has been allocated for administrative expenses, Rs 667 million for board operating expenses, Rs 1.5 million for the legal team, Rs 15.2 million for communication, Rs 15.5 million for utilities, Rs 1.2 million for water tax and vehicle token taxes, Rs 5 million for contingency, Rs 54 million for TA and petrol etc, Rs 13.2 million for general expenses including stationery, holding seminars, courses, conferences etc ,Rs 320 million for conduct of examinations have been allocated.

The meeting was further informed that Rs 3.8 million for online services and emergency expenses, Rs 304 million allocated in terms of store purchases, Rs 6.6 million for promotion of sports, Rs 560 million allocated for pension, Rs32.6 million allocated for providing interest-free loans to intelligent students, Rs 26 million for scholarships, Rs 3 million allocated for providing loans to board employees, Rs 21 million for installation of cameras at examination centers, Rs 15 million for printing, and Rs 5 million for repair of machinery allocated in the budget. Over Rs 756 million was allocated for development projects in the board’s budget FY 2024-25.

These expenses would be incurred on solarization of the board building, construction of a new multi-purpose building, construction of a sports gymnasium, and renovation and rehabilitation of employee and officer residences.

The meeting was informed that Rs 500 million is available in the institution’s account. The BOG also approved a four-point agenda. It was decided in the meeting that applications from teachers for duty in the upcoming examinations would be received through the portal so that all teachers get equal duty opportunities and their payments are also made online.

The commissioner also directed the board to take steps to make the entire system of the board online.