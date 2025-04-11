HBL PSL 2025 kicks off today with thrilling matches across Pakistan

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 officially begins today with a thrilling match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the full 34-match schedule for the tournament. The competition will be played in four cities: Rawalpindi, Karachi, Multan, and Lahore. The grand final will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 18.

This year, PSL fans will enjoy 30 exciting league matches. The tournament will feature fierce rivalries, as each team battles for a place in the playoffs. The league stage will run from April 11 to May 10. The playoffs, including the Qualifier and two Eliminators, will take place in mid-May. The Qualifier is set for May 13, followed by Eliminator 1 and 2, leading up to the final showdown on May 18.

The first match today between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars promises to set the tone for the competition. Matches will be held daily, with multiple games each weekend. Teams like Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Peshawar Zalmi will also feature in some exciting encounters. With international cricket stars and local talent, PSL 2025 is poised to offer an action-packed month.

Fans can expect electrifying stadiums, dramatic finishes, and intense rivalries as teams vie for the prestigious PSL trophy. Whether you’re at the stadium or watching from home, the action will be unmissable. Stay tuned for all the updates as the PSL 2025 unfolds.