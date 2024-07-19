CM Bugti reviews development projects in Loralai

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Friday presided over a meeting to review the performance of the government departments and the progress on development projects initiated in Loralai division.

The chief minister arrived in Loralai on a two-day visit. He was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary Mir Barkat Ali Rind and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan and other senior officials. On his arrival, the Chief Minister was received by Member of Provincial Assembly Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail, Commissioner Loralai Division Balach Aziz and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Commissioner Loralai Division Balach Aziz Khan briefed the CM on the progress of development projects of various departments initiated in Loralai division, including law and order, Education, Health and Irrigation departments. The chief minister also visited various under-construction projects and expressed displeasure over the poor performance of Teaching Hospital Loralai, other hospitals and healthcare centers in the division.

The CM directed to recruit teachers on contract basis at the Union Council level for the fully functioning of the inactive schools. Sarfraz Bugti directed for taking strict action against drug dealers in the area and said that coordination should be done between all the institutions to improve the law and order situation.

He said that the timely completion of ongoing development projects in Loralai division should be ensured.

The CM said that the completion of public interest projects would help for overall growth and prosperity in Loralai division.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated a family park in Loralai and ordered to maintain the cleanliness of the park.

He said that recreational arrangements for women and children should be ensured in the newly established family park. He also inspected various recreational areas within the park.