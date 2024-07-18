PTI opposes ‘bid’ to appoint ‘like-minded’ judges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has opposed the appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court (SC), describing it as a move based on dishonesty.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar while addressing a press conferfence in Islamabad emphasised that the matter has been referred to the Supreme Judicial Council to prevent what he termed was an attempt to install ‘like-minded judges’. “Four judges are being installed during holidays, the matter of judges should not be made controversial,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Omar Ayub criticised what he called the fabrication of cases against their party’s National Assembly members. He denouncing cases against Imran Khan and other party leaders describing them as baseless accusations aimed at tarnishing their reputation. Ayub also highlighted the re-arrest of Bushra Bibi by the NAB team on what he termed as false charges. Addressing the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Omrar Ayub requested that the PTI’s cases not be heard by the ad hoc judges.

“No one can point fingers at our patriotism,” the PTI’s General Secretary added. Separately, Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest rally demanding the release of their party founder, Imran Khan. The PTI assembly members marched from Parliament House to the Supreme Court, chanting slogans for his release. After reaching the Supreme Court, the members returned to Parliament House, where they were joined by recently released PTI leader Sanam Javed. The protesters demanded Imran Khan’s immediate release.