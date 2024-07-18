Gram to be cultivated over 856,000 hectares

The government has set a target to produce about 410 thousand metric tons of gram and 4.56 thousand tons of lentil pulses during financial year 2024-25 to fulfill the domestic requirements of legumes as well as for exporting. During the year 2024-25, chillies to be cultivated over 73.40 thousand hectares as the crop output has fixed over 191.10 thousand tons, he added. Meanwhile, the output of other pulses including mung bean and mash have been fixed at 178.80 thousand tons and 8.60 metric tons respectively, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that during the season 2024-25, gram crop to be cultivated over 865 thousand hectares, where as the lentil pulse would be sown over 6.64 thousand hectares.