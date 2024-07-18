Flight anxiety? Listen to these tracks to relax this summer

Vacation season is in full swing and while an exciting time for many, lots of people can experience flight anxiety that disrupts their travels.

New research has revealed the best songs to combat flight nerves, with ‘The Night We Met’ by Lord Huron taking the top spot. Using The Playlist Miner, experts at CasinoAlpha.com analysed Spotify playlists made by the public with terms such as ‘de-stress’ and ‘comfort’ in their titles. The songs that appeared most frequently in playlists determined the ranking of the best songs to help you unwind on the plane.

The number one song used to calm flight nerves is ‘The Night We Met’ by Lord Huron, with 264 playlist appearances. The ballad was most often found in playlists with ‘comfort’ in the title, with 19 features under the term. In second place is ‘Apocalypse’ by Cigarettes After Sex, which appeared in 225 playlists. The song featured in playlists with ‘calmness’ in the title 22 times.

Coming in third is ‘Space Song’ by Beach House, with 208 playlist appearances. The track occurred in playlists with ‘comforting’ in the title 22 times.

Fourth is ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ by Mitski, which is found in 197 playlists. ‘Comfort’ is most often associated with the song, as it features in 19 playlists with the term in the title.

At number five is ‘Heart to Heart’ by Mac Demarco, which features in 180 playlists, with 18 of those containing ‘comfort’ in their title. Sixth is ‘Romantic Homicide’ by d4vd, which is also associated with ‘comfort’ as 18 of its 167 playlists feature the term in the title. ‘Sparks’ by Coldplay is seventh, with 164 playlist features. The song is most often depicted as ‘comforting,’ with 17 playlists featuring Coldplay’s 24-year-old track.

In eighth place is ‘K’ by Cigarettes After Sex, which features in 163 playlists. The song features in playlists with ‘serenity’ in the title 17 times. At number nine is another Cigarettes After Sex track; ‘Sunsetz’ features in 159 playlists, with 19 of those including ‘calmness’ in their title. Tenth is ‘Je te laisserai des mots’ by Patrick Watson, which translates in English to ‘I will leave you words.’ The ballad appears in 147 playlists, being equally associated with ‘peacefulness’ and ‘comfort,’ as the song appears with the terms 15 times each.