Action will be taken against sharing of hate material online: Azma

Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bukhari said that Ashura would be observed under complete harmony and strict action would be taken on sharing hate material on social media.

Presiding over a meeting at DC Office here on Monday, she took a briefing about Muharram arrangements and said that the government was committed to facilitating the masses during Ashura days.

In this connection, Sharbat Sabeel would be arranged on the routes of mourning processions in addition to ensuring tight security arrangements for processions and participants in majalis, she added.

She said that CCTV cameras would be used for monitoring security arrangements. “Muharram is a sacred month for Muslims and the government would try its optimum best to observe Ashura in a most befitting manner under tight security arrangements,” she added.

She said that activities of social media would also be monitored strictly especially during Ashura days and no one would be allowed to share hate material or promote sectarianism in the country.

He also directed police officers to verify each information before taking any steps. In this connection, hot spots should be monitored strictly in addition to keeping a close liaison with religious scholars of all schools of thoughts and members of peace committees, she added.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh briefed the minister about administrative and security arrangements in Faisalabad and said that 387 CCTV cameras were made functional across the district to monitor Muharram security in addition to keeping vigil eye on the movement of suspects.

He said that 40 walk-through gates were also installed at entry points of majalis and in the routes of mourning processions. Routes of all processions are being monitored completely and no one would be allowed to participate in the procession or majlis without thorough body checking, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, and officers of Municipal Corporation, Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and others were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital-I.

She inspected medical facilities available for patients in emergency and other wards, presence of doctors and paramedics.

She inquired after the patients in different wards. She also inquired from attendants about treatment, availability of medicines and other facilities. She also checked the functioning of air-conditioners in wards and medicine stock in the hospital’s store. The minister instructed the hospital management to mobilize resources to provide treatment facilities to patients.

She also reviewed the upgradation of the hospital. She said that the government was taking measures for the health sector and its benefits should be passed on to the common man. The minister directed the medical superintendent to check arrangements in the wards regularly. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousaf and other officers accompanied her.