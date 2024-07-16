Heavy rains, strong winds likely in most Punjab districts

Monsoon rains have been predicted across the province from July 17 to 20. According to a PDMA spokesperson, there are chances of heavy rains with strong winds in most districts of Punjab. During July 17 to 19, there are chances of wind and heavy rain in most of the districts of South Punjab. PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia said that the administration should take special measures due to possible monsoon rains on the 10th of Muharram. The management of Muharram processions should take safety measures keeping in view the severity of the weather. Avoid holding Mahafil in dilapidated roofs and dilapidated buildings. On the occasion of Ashura, all rescue agencies should be on alert. The rivers and canals of Punjab may overflow due to rains. In view of the risk of urban flooding, the administration of big cities should be alert and complete advance arrangements. DG Irfan Ali Kathia further said that the storm may damage electric poles, solar panels. In view of the weather situation, an alert has been issued to the administration concerned.

In view of the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, relevant departments should be on alert. Irrigation Department, Communication Department, Health Department, Livestock Local Government also issued instructions to all Commissioners and DCs to remain alert. Rescue, WASA, Punjab Police and Civil Defense were also issued an alert about the weather situation. The DG said that drainage of water from residential areas should be ensured as soon as possible. There is no scope for neglecting precautions and duties during rains. The PDMA control room is monitoring the weather conditions 24 hours a day. People are requested to ensure the implementation of the government instructions.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Head Office here on Monday.

Director General Irfan Ali Kathia briefed the provincial minister about the damage caused by the recent rains and the relief operations. He told the provincial minister in the briefing that 24 precious lives were lost due to dilapidated buildings and other reasons this month.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that PDMA should ensure financial support to the bereaved families as per the instructions of the Punjab government. Water condition in rivers and dams has been reviewed. Water condition in all rivers and barrages of Punjab is normal. All resources will be utilized for the rehabilitation of the areas affected by natural calamities, he said.

The DG briefed about the situation of rivers in Dera Ghazi Khan. Due to the rains in Mount Sulaiman mountains, floods may occur in the rivers and mountains. PDMA Punjab has set up flood relief camps in view of the possible threat. All resources are being provided to the district administration in this regard. Pakistan is facing severe rains and floods due to climate change. Timely measures should be taken to protect human lives. The public is requested to take precautionary measures during the rainy season. All departments, divisional and district administrations should maintain close contact with each other.

The DG said that 24-hour monitoring is being done in the provincial and district control rooms. Rains are predicted in most districts of the province on 8th and 9th of Muharram. On the 10th of Muharram, the weather is likely to be hot and humid in most of the districts of the province.