Mobile phone service suspension proposed for 21 Punjab districts

The Punjab Home Department has sent a letter to the Federal Secretary Home and Zonal Director PTA for the suspension of mobile phone service in about 21 districts of the province, Official source said.

It included Muzaffargarh where the proposal for mobile phone suspension is forwarded for during 7th and 10th Muharram.

The mobile service is proposed to be completely shut down in several districts including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah and Rajanpur and some other districts of upper Punjab.

Sources said that there were 17 districts where mobile phone service wouldn’t be stopped include Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Chiniot, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan and Lodhran.