PTCL Group celebrates Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem as a national hero and youth inspiration

Pakistan’s largest telecom and ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has signed Olympian and star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem as its brand ambassador. The Group has planned an inspiring campaign to celebrate the life and professional journey of the star athlete, besides galvanizing nationwide support for him in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The initiative aligns with PTCL Group’s long-term commitment to support and celebrate national heroes by highlighting their stories of struggle and triumph to inspire the youth. The Group hopes that more talented youngsters will follow in their footsteps and bring honor to the nation. Arshad Nadeem is a national sports hero, who achieved extraordinary feats in javelin throw at both national and international levels.