NTDC achieves another milestone

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has achieved another major milestone as the construction of 75 kilometer long, 500 kV Double-Circuit Suki Kinari Transmission Line has been completed to evacuate 884MW cheap Hydropower.

This transmission line will facilitate the evacuation of 884 MW cheap and environment friendly electricity from the Suki Kinari Hydro Power project, located on River Kunhar in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to the interconnection point of existing 500 kV Neelum Jhelum transmission line.

Construction work on the transmission line was commenced in July 2021. Under the instructions of NTDC management, the pace of work on the project was accelerated in recent months to meet the timelines. Despite harsh weather conditions and tough hilly terrain, all construction activities were completed timely. The HiPot testing of transmission line has been successfully completed and the results were found satisfactory. Completion of this project is a massive achievement for all stakeholders, working tirelessly to supply cheaper electricity to the public.

This transmission line will further improve the situation of power distribution in the areas of IESCO and GEPCO. Suki Kinari transmission line will strengthen the power transmission network of NTDC and play its role in promoting industrialization, creating employment opportunities and improving the socio-economic conditions of the country through uninterrupted power supply to the region.

Deputy Managing Director (P&E), Engr. Qaiser Khan, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), Engr. Muhammad Mustafa and Deputy Managing Director (SO), Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas have congratulated the concerned project team on completion of the transmission line.