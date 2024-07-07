Blake Lively vacations in Italy

For Blake Lively, a good vacation ends with new friends. After all, when the It Ends With Us actress offered a glimpse into a recent trip to Italy, the most memorable part about her travels were the people she met at each stop along the way. “When I travel I make friends,” Blake wrote in a June 30 Instagram Story. “Italy was no exception. Here are some of my favorites.” The 36-year-old went on to share a series of photos with her new pals, including vintage jeweler Carlo Eleuteri and Bar Gratto Azzurra gelato shop owner Fabrizio. Atop a photo of her posing with Fabrizio and some fresh scoops of gelato, Blake wrote, “We literally treated this gelataria as a fun nightclub.” “Dancing and scooping daily,” she continued. “Gettin’ crazy on pistachio and salted caramel. As you do.” But Blake’s trip wasn’t only filled with fresh faces. After all, she also caught up with her A Simple Favor director Paul Feig, who introduced her to Aurora Capri restaurant owner Mia and her “stunning” daughter. “Thank you @paulfeig for introducing me to my new favorite place, Capri,” Blake gushed, “and the most delicious and spectacular time at @auroracapri.” Of course, this wasn’t the Gossip Girl alum’s first venture to Europe this summer.