Khaipur policemen salaries stopped for not using ‘Point Me’ app

Salaries of officers and personnel of Khairpur have been stopped for not using the Senior Superintendent of Police’s ‘Point Me’ application, reported on Friday. The salaries of more than 1500 police officers and personnel were stopped who did not mark attendance on the Point Me application.

The SSP warned that any officers and personnel who do not attend Point Me within 24 hours, their increment of one year will be terminated. IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon launched the Point Me application to ensure the presence of Sindh Police. Point Me is a software that can be easily used by every police officer, police said.