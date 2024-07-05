Muharram security in Punjab: Govt to decide social media suspension today

The federal government is set to decide on the Punjab government’s request to suspend access to social media platforms for about a week during Muharram ul Haram due to security concerns, sources informed Geo News on Friday. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will present the issue to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today, as the province aims to prevent any untoward incidents during the religious observance, insiders revealed.

During Muharram, processions are held nationwide, and religious scholars address large gatherings amid tight security measures, with thousands of law enforcement officers deployed to maintain order. However, the sources noted that the interior minister is not in favor of suspending social media platforms. “The meeting will determine whether social media services will be banned or not.”

The Punjab government has cited the spread of hate material and misinformation as reasons for the proposed suspension, The News reported on Friday. A letter from the Punjab Home Department detailed that a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order reviewed security and administrative arrangements for Muharram.

During this meeting, it was decided to suspend social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the spread of hate material and misinformation, aiming to avert sectarian violence. The Home Department has sent a request to the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, seeking immediate action to ensure peace and security during this sensitive period.