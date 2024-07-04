Right on cue as Djokovic seeks snooker tips from ‘Rocket Ronnie’

What does a seven-time Wimbledon champion do when he sucks at snooker? Call seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan of course. Novak Djokovic admitted Tuesday that he is a huge fan of Ronnie “The Rocket” O’Sullivan, so much so that he invited the Englishman into his Centre Court box to see him open his All England Club campaign. “I watch snooker just because of him. I watched when I was a kid,” said Djokovic, 37. “My father loved watching snooker. I only watched Ronnie. Whenever he would not play, I would not watch. “It was really nice to have him around. Hopefully we’re able to play some snooker because I’m really bad at snooker. I’m OK at pool or billiards, but snooker, I tried it twice, and it’s really, really tough.”