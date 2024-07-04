CAA clears the air on Karachi Airport sell-off

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a statement issued clarified recent rumors circulating online regarding the sale of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi were completely unfounded.

The airport remained under the management of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

“We urge the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and to avoid spreading unverified claims,” the statement reads.

Earlier, a two-member team reached Karachi to check security measures for direct flights from Pakistan to the U.A.E. The team is led by Senior Director of Security Affairs Abdullah Al Kaabi of the General Aviation Authority of UAE. The team will inspect the implementation of various aviation security measures at Karachi Airport in the next four days. The Emirati team’s focus will be on security measures for flights. CAA Director of Aviation Security welcomed the Emirati team. The airport manager and all relevant stakeholders participated in the inaugural meeting at Karachi Airport.