Indonesian flying School offers training for pilots from Pakistani Airlines

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia received a visit paid by the CEO of Mitra Aviation Perkasa and Perkasa Flying School of Indonesia, Septo Sudiro.

His visit to Pakistan aimed to strengthen the civil aviation cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan, including pilot training and pilot supplies, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

“As far as I know, there are currently around 25 Indonesian pilots working in various Pakistani airlines. My company is able to provide highly skilled aviation workers from Indonesia to meet the needs in Pakistan, including pilots and aircraft engineers,” Septo said to the Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires, Rahmat Hindiarta and the Embassy’s Economic Team.

He said that established in July 2013, Perkasa Flying School has an ideal training base in Indonesia located at Tunggul Wulung Airport of Cilacap, Central Java as well as Nusawiru Airport of Pangandaran, West Java. The training base accommodates ground and flight training.

He said the Perkasa Flying School is one of the largest international pilot schools in Indonesia with a PSC – 141 – 017 pilot certificate and focuses on preparing pilot students who are ready to take on roles as commercial pilots.

The Company offers a solution of the pilot possible shortage in Pakistan due to the flight boom and tougher competition among airlines at the global stage. The pilot school fee in Indonesia is considered as reasonable, he said.

Moreover, considering as the largest Muslim country in the world, Indonesia is definitely suitable for Pakistani students.

“Perkasa Flying School is offering a cooperation program to Pakistani airlines to train their cadet pilot in Indonesia, through innovative financial scheme up to 50:50 that will surely create greater number of reliable pilots in Pakistan,” he added.

He said given its status as the largest archipelagic country in the world, Indonesia continues to improve its civil aviation sector to increasingly meet safety standards issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other relevant aviation partners.

CEO of Mitra Aviation Perkasa and Perkasa Flying School of Indonesia, said that Indonesia reached the effective implementation score of 8,034 for ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program-Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA).