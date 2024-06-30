Ahmed Ali Butt wants revival of other sports

Famous host and actor Ahmed Ali Butt lashed out at Pakistan cricket team after their poor performance in T20 World Cup 2024.

The comedian took to Instagram and shared his disappointment over the team’s horrible T20 World Cup campaign. Ahmed Ali Butt said that he is “Sick of cricket” and urged his fans to “revive hockey, squash, badminton, snooker, boxing and other sports” Pakistan had a disastrous start to their campaign as they endured a shock loss against the USA in the Super Over as they failed to chase down the 19-run target.

Following the defeat against the USA, Pakistan succumbed to a frustrating six-run defeat against arch-rivals India. The back-to-back defeats put Pakistan on the verge of an early exit from the tournament. The former champions got on the winning track when they registered a hard-fought seven-wicket victory over Canada to keep Super Eights hopes alive. However, the USA’s match against Ireland was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain in Florida, resulting in Pakistan getting knocked out of the tournament as the USA progressed from Group A along with India.

Pakistan then edged past Ireland in another stiff challenge to bow out of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a win.