Five dead as 1122 ambulance collides with oil tanker in Attock

Five people, including three women, a rescuer and a patient, died when a Rescue 1122 ambulance carrying a patient to hospital collided with an oil tanker in Attock early Saturday.

Rescue personnel said three persons, including a Rescue 1122 employee, were critically injured in the incident. They said that the accident took place at Hakla interchange when the ambulance carrying a female patient suffering from paralysis and her relatives from Jund Hospital to Rawalpindi collided with the tanker. The martyred Rescue 1122 personnel was a medical technician. Over two dozen motorcycles were badly damaged after falling from a trawler on GT Road in Jhelum on Saturday morning. The driver of the speedy trawler found it had to control the vehicle after its brakes failed. He tried to hit the footpath again and again in order to slow down the vehicle and to stop it ultimately.

In the meanwhile, over two dozen of the bikes worth millions the trawler was carrying fell on the GT Road near Chak Ikka. The bike carrier was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi. No one was hurt in the accident. Motorway, Highway and Rescue teams cleared the GT Road for traffic with the help of local residents, the police said.