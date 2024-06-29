Gas leakage explosion leaves several injured

A tragic gas leakage explosion at Shelton Guest House in University Town, Peshawar, has resulted in multiple injuries, including women and children suffering burns. According to a spokesperson from Khyber Teaching Hospital, eleven injured individuals have been admitted, with two in critical condition.

Reports indicate that the explosion caused fires and roof collapses, prompting emergency measures at the hospital. Among the injured, five women and six men have been transferred for medical care.

Rescue operations by Rescue 1122 are ongoing to evacuate victims and contain the fire. Meanwhile, two seriously burnt patients have been transferred to the Burn and Trauma Hospital in Hayatabad, where their condition remains critical with 80% burns each.

Authorities are actively managing the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the tragic incident in Peshawar.