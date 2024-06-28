Jason Day set to finally play Olympic golf for Australia

Eight years after turning down his first opportunity, a still-regretful Jason Day will finally make it to an Olympics as part of an Australian golf team that includes a brother-and-sister combination for the Paris Games. Day was ranked No. 1 in 2016 when he decided not to play at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, saying he was concerned about going to Brazil while the mosquito-borne Zika virus spreading. “The reason for my decision is my concerns about the possible transmission of the Zika virus and the potential risks that it might present to my wife´s future pregnancies and to future members of our family,” Day said at the time, while spurning a chance to compete in Rio. He’s sorry he made that choice.