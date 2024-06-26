NA passes 18 demands for grants for FY 2024-25

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed 18 demands for grants relating to various ministries, divisions, and departments for the fiscal year 2024-25. The Demands for Grants were moved by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb. All the cut motions moved by the opposition parties were rejected. The opposition parties’ member held detailed discussion on the cut motions. These demands were related cabinet, Cabinet Division, Emergency relief and repatriation, Atomic Energy, Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority, Prime Minister’s office (Public)Board of Investment, Prime Minister’s inspection commission, Special Technology Zone Authority, National School of Public Policy, National Security Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Finance Division, Revenue Division, Federal Board of Revenue. Earlier, the House passed over Rs 6,101 billion for 103 demands for grants relating to various ministries, divisions, and departments for the fiscal year 2024-25, on which no cut motions were moved by the opposition.