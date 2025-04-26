Karachi postpones intermediate exams, new dates announced

The Higher Secondary Education Board has postponed the upcoming Intermediate exams, originally scheduled for April 28. The new dates have been set for May 5.

The delay comes after the recommendations of a special committee. The committee advised that grace marks be given to students in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. This affects students in the Science, Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, and Science General groups.

Additionally, the ongoing matriculation exams in some centers have caused further delays. This has led to the need for rescheduling the exams. The board has advised students and parents to adjust their preparation plans according to the new exam schedule.