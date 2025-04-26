Shehbaz Sharif calls for peace but vows strong response to India’s actions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to defend its territory and sovereignty amid rising tensions with India. Speaking at the Pakistan Military Academy’s passing out parade, he emphasized that the nation stands united with the armed forces to protect every inch of its land. He also warned that any attempt to block Pakistan’s share of water would lead to a forceful response.

Shehbaz called for peace but made it clear that it should not be mistaken for weakness. He pointed out that water is Pakistan’s lifeline and a vital national interest. Addressing India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, he warned against any actions that would harm Pakistan’s water rights. He also offered to participate in a neutral investigation into the recent Pahalgam attack.

The Prime Minister criticized India’s baseless allegations against Pakistan, calling them unsubstantiated and harmful. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir’s right to self-determination, describing it as the “jugular vein” of the nation. Shehbaz reminded the world of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, noting over 90,000 lives lost and $600 billion in economic losses.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also rejected India’s accusations, suggesting the Pahalgam attack could be a “false flag” operation. He warned that any Indian attack would provoke a full-scale war. The United Nations called for restraint from both countries to prevent further escalation in the region.