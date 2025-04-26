Ducky Bhai charged for dangerous stunts and speeding on motorway

Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai, has been charged for performing dangerous stunts on a motorway. The charges followed a video he posted online, showing him exceeding speed limits and driving without holding the steering wheel.

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing heavy criticism from users who condemned the reckless behavior. Many people expressed concern over the potential dangers of such actions.

In response to the incident, the motorway police registered a case against Ducky Bhai for violating traffic laws. The police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safety on the roads and preventing such dangerous practices. The authorities have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and cooperate with law enforcement in maintaining road safety. They emphasized the importance of safe driving to protect lives.